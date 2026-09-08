Tame Impala Will No Longer Meet With Fans Due To ‘Aggressive Autograph Hounds’

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - NOVEMBER 28: Celine brand ambassador, Kevin Parker from Tame Impala poses for a photocall for CELINE flagship store opening on November 28, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Anyone hoping to snap a pic with or get some merch signed by Tame Impala main man Kevin Parker will be disappointed to learn that he will no longer be stopping for fans outside of hotels or concert venues.

On Instagram, Parker posted a “quick PSA” stating that “aggressive autograph hounds” have been causing problems for him recently.

In the note, he wrote, “Due to the rise of aggressive autograph hounds, I won’t be signing anything or doing photos out the front of hotels or at airports at all anymore, so if you happen to catch me, please don’t be offended if I say no.”

Parker says, that he “wasn’t that passionate about it before,” but some of these autograph seekers have “started using kids, which I think is all kinds of wrong.”

He also shared a summary of this aggressive subculture that has risen in the collectibles industry, where professional collectors act as casual fans to get their items signed to then sell for profit.

In addition, he added that his team has advised him to no longer “come out after shows to meet fans in the parking lot for the time being,” citing “numbers getting out of control” and not having “the security to manage it.”

Parker has been one of the more accessible and patient musicians to meet his fans over the years. With Tame Impala’s popularity rising, however, the demand might just be getting out of hand at the moment.

See the post below.