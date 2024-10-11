This summer Tate McRae and her boyfriend The Kid LAROI were riding Jet Skis when the two of them fell off into the water... right next to a giant whale.

Pop stars, they're just like us in that sometimes they too almost get swallowed whole by sea creatures.

Appearing on The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill, McRae admitted, "It was like 10 feet away! It was the big moment of our trip. I was like, 'We just landed maybe in a mouth, a whale's mouth."



McRae added that she "didn't realize what I was getting myself into" when went riding with him. "You know, you have trust in your boyfriend," she continued. "But also, I'm just, like, Jet Skis are the worst. They flip over like every two seconds."

According to the Calgary-born singer, open water is not her friend.

"That's so freaky to me! The ocean is just a very freaky thing to me," she said. "You're just in there and it's black, and your...toes are dangling. That's so weird. I got that feeling when we fell in the water... You get tingly at the bottom of your feet. And you're like, 'We could die right now.'"