In the ad, which features her hit "Nobody's Girl," a lost McRae is skiing on the Italian slopes and engages in a conversation with a random owl, explaining that she is "trying to get to Milan to meet Team USA," before plugging all of the upcoming events NBCUniversal has on tap.

Tate McRae is the star of a new promo for NBCUniversal’s “Legendary February” campaign, in which she promotes the network's coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games as well as Super Bowl LX, both of which kick off this weekend.

Back in November, Dua Lipa starred in a similar campaign, promoting the women of Team USA while strolling through Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II center.

However, as pointed out by American outlets such as Us Weekly and TMZ, McRae is now facing a backlash from the general public, who accuse her of turning her back on her home country, Canada.

Understandably, the Olympics are a time when nationalism and patriotism are at their highest, and Canadian fans are not holding back their feelings. While McRae did get supportive shout-outs from peers like OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and Julia Michaels, her Instagram account, which posted the promo, is currently being littered with comments showing disappointment in her decision to appear in the ad.

Most comments focused on the fact that McRae is in fact, Canadian not American. The most-liked comment called her "the very american Tate mcrae 🇨🇦." Others accused her of forgetting where she comes from: "Girl I love you but you’re Canadian though? What about us lol 🇨🇦🇨🇦," "Love you but I think you forgot what team your on 🇨🇦," and "Did you….forget what citizenship you have…."

Some critics even brought up the current trade wars between Canada and America, writing, "No amount of money could make me endorse the country that threatens mine 🇨🇦" and "choosing to endorse america vs canada, especially given the political climate rn, is definitely a choice. Especially when you aren’t even American lmao just kinda weird."

One fan, however, defended McRae, pointing out that while it is an ad promoting Team USA, she sure looks Canadian in the spot. "I don’t think it’s a coincidence that she wore full red and that her top is Lululemon, the official Olympic outfitter," they wrote.

Watch the promo below.