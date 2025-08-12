In a teaser for her appearance on this week's episode of the podcast New Heights, Swift revealed, "This is my brand new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'," holding up a blurred copy, alongside hosts, her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

Taylor Swift has announced a new album, The Life of a Showgirl, the follow-up to 2024's The Tortured Poets Department .

The full podcast episode will go live at 7:00PM EST this Wednesday, August 13. (She is a big fan of the number 13, remember.)

On Monday (August 11), Swift's website was updated with a clock counting down to 12:12AM EST, in which the teaser went live.

Although details about "TS12" are scarce, physical copies of the album are currently up for pre-order over at taylorswift.com. The album's cover features a green and orange motif but is hidden by a lock symbol.

No official release date has been given, but pre-orders state they will "ship before October 13, 2025."

Watch the clip below.