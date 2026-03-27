The 36-year-old superstar was accompanied by fiancé Travis Kelce at the event, where she also won Album of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, Pop Song of the Year, Best Lyrics (fan-voted), Best Music Video (fan-voted) and Favorite Tour Style (fan-voted): The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, taking home seven trophies on the night including Artist of the Year.

"'The Life of a Showgirl' was really inspired by the energy I felt looking into crowds and seeing you guys and connecting with you every single night," Swift said in one of her acceptance speeches. "The energy came out was feeling really happy and strong and confident."

Other multiple award winners on the night included:

Alex Warren for Best New Artist (Pop), Favorite Debut Album (You'll Be Alright, Kid), Breakthrough Award and Song of the Year ("Ordinary")

Kpop Demon Hunters' HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) for Duo/Group of the Year and K-pop Song of the Year ("Golden")

ROSÉ for Best Collaboration ("APT" with Bruno Mars) and K-pop Artist of the Year

Kendrick Lamar for Hip-Hop Song of the Year ("luther"), Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Album of the Year (GNX)

Bad Bunny for Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year (“DtMF”), Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year and Latin Pop/Urban Album of the Year (Debí Tirar Más Fotos)

sombr for Best New Artist (Alternative) and Alternative Album of the Year (I Barely Know Her)

Leon Thomas for Best New Artist (R&B) and R&B Album of the Year (PHOLKS)

And while they weren't nominated as a group this year, members of the recently reunited BTS won individual awards. j-hope was awarded Favorite TikTok Dance ("Mona Lisa") and Favorite K-pop Collab ("Sweet Dreams" with Miguel), and Jimin and Jungkook won Favorite On Screen for their reality series Are You Sure?!.

See the full list of winners below.

Song of the Year

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Good News” – Shaboozey

“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“MUTT” – Leon Thomas

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren (WINNER)

“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” – Benson Boone

“Stargazing” – Myles Smith

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Benson Boone

Chris Brown

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Album of the Year

Taylor Swift, “The Life of a Showgirl” (WINNER)

Pop Artist of the Year

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Pop Song of the Year

“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Pop Album of the Year

Taylor Swift, “The Life of a Showgirl” (WINNER)

Best New Artist (Pop)

Alex Warren (WINNER)

Jessie Murph

Myles Smith

Ravyn Lenae

sombr

Duo/Group of the Year

HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI (WINNER)

Linkin Park

Maroon 5

Shinedown

Twenty One Pilots

Best Collaboration

“All The Way” – BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman

“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars (WINNER)

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Timeless” – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti

“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Country Song of the Year

“After All The Bars Are Closed” – Thomas Rhett

“Good News” – Shaboozey (WINNER)

“Liar” – Jelly Roll

“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen

“Whiskey Drink” – Jason Aldean

Country Artist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Best New Artist (Country)

Chase Matthew

Ella Langley (WINNER)

Hudson Westbrook

Josh Ross

Zach Top

Country Album of the Year

Morgan Wallen “I’m The Problem” (WINNER)

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA (WINNER)

“NOKIA” – Drake

“Outside” – Cardi B

“The Largest” – BigXthaPlug

“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

MOLIY

PLUTO

Real Boston Richey (WINNER)

YKNIECE

ZEDDY WILL

R&B Song of the Year

“Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist

“Folded” – Kehlani (WINNER)

“MUTT” – Leon Thomas

“Residuals” – Chris Brown

“SOMEBODY LOVES ME” – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown (WINNER)

Kehlani

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

SZA

Best New Artist (R&B)

Jenevieve

Kwn

Leon Thomas (WINNER)

Mariah the Scientist

Sailorr

R&B Album of the Year

Leon Thomas, “PHOLKS” (WINNER)

World Artist of the Year

Ayra Starr

Jackson Wang

JO1

MOLIY (WINNER)

Tyla

Alternative Song of the Year

“Back To Friends” – sombr

“Ensenada” – Sublime (WINNER)

“One Eyed Bastard” – Green Day

“Stargazing” – Myles Smith

“The Contract” – Twenty One Pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year

Cage the Elephant

Green Day

Linkin Park

Sublime

Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)

Best New Artist (Alternative)

almost monday

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Role Model

sombr (WINNER)

Alternative Album of the Year

sombr, “I Barely Know Her” (WINNER)

Rock Song of the Year

“Afterlife” – Evanescence

“Bad Guy” – Falling In Reverse ft. Saraya

“Dance, Kid, Dance” – Shinedown

“Even If It Kills Me” – Papa Roach

“Heavy Is the Crown” – Linkin Park (WINNER)

Rock Artist of the Year

Linkin Park

Papa Roach

Shinedown (WINNER)

Sleep Token

Three Days Grace

Best New Artist (Rock)

Architects

Poppy

Return to Dust

Sleep Theory (WINNER)

Spiritbox

Dance Song of the Year

“Blessings” – Calvin Harris feat. Clementine Douglas

“In My Arms” – ILLENIUM & HAYLA

“No Broke Boys” – Disco Lines & Tinashe (WINNER)

“Save My Love” – Marshmello, Ellie Goulding and AVAION

“Won’t Be Possible” – Tiësto, Odd Mob & Goodboys

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris

David Guetta (WINNER)

John Summit

Martin Garrix

Tiësto

Dance Album of the Year

Lady Gaga, “MAYHEM” (WINNER)

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year

“Angel” – Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos

“DEGENERE” – Myke Towers & benny blanco

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny (WINNER)

“Qué Pasaría…” – Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny

“Soltera” – Shakira

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Feid

J Balvin

Karol G

Shakira

Latin Pop/Urban Album of the Year

Bad Bunny, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” (WINNER)

Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban)

Alleh Mezher

Beéle (WINNER)

De La Rose

Dei V

Louis BPM

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

“Amor Bonito” – Luis Angel “El Flaco” (WINNER)

“El Amor De Mi Vida” – Calibre 50

“Flores” – Xavi

“Hecha Pa’ Mi” – Grupo Frontera

“Lejos Estamos Mejor” – Eden Muñoz

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Alejandro Fernández

Carin León

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera (WINNER)

Luis Angel “El Flaco”

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

Clave Especial

Edgardo Nuñez

Los Dos De Tamaulipas (WINNER)

Óscar Maydon

Oscar Ortiz

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year

Fuerza Regida “111XPANTIA” (WINNER)

K-pop Artist of the Year

JENNIE

j-hope

Jin

LISA

ROSÉ (WINNER)

K-pop Group of the Year

ATEEZ

BLACKPINK

ENHYPEN

Stray Kids (WINNER)

TWICE

K-pop Song of the Year

“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI (WINNER)

“JUMP” – BLACKPINK

“Killin’ It Girl” – j-hope feat. GloRilla

“like JENNIE” – JENNIE

Best New Artist (K-pop)

82Major

AllDay Project

Cortis (WINNER)

Hearts2Hearts

Meovv

K-pop Album of the Year

Jennie, “Ruby” (WINNER)

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen (WINNER)

Ashley Gorley

Cal Shapiro

Charlie Handsome

Julia Michaels

Producer of the Year

Andrew Watt (WINNER)

Dijon

Jack Antonoff

Max Martin & Shellback

Sounwave

Favorite Broadway Debut

Ashley Graham, “Chicago”

Cheryl Porter, “& Juliet”

Durrell “Tank” Babbs, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Jack Wolfe, “Hadestown”

Kelsie Watts, “Six! The Musical”

Lencia Kebede, “Wicked”

Lizzy McAlpine, “Floyd Collins”

Meg Donnelly, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Ne-Yo, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Tom Felton, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” (WINNER)

Trisha Paytas, “Beetlejuice”

Favorite TikTok Dance

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Gnarly” – KATSEYE

“GO!” – CORTIS

“Happen To Me” – Russell Dickerson

“JUMP” – BLACKPINK

“like JENNIE” – JENNIE

“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson

“MONA LISA” – j-hope (WINNER)

“Revolving Door” – Tate McRae

“SPAGHETTI” – LE SSERAFIM, j-hope

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Favorite Debut Album

Addison Rae, “Addison”

Alex Warren, “You’ll Be Alright, Kid” (WINNER)

Audrey Hobert, “Who’s the Clown?”

Calum Hood, “ORDER chaos ORDER”

Coco Jones, “Why Not More?”

JADE, “THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!”

JENNIE, “Ruby”

LISA, “Alter Ego”

Michael Clifford, “SIDEQUEST”

Perrie, “Perrie”

sombr, “I Barely Know Her”

Tucker Wetmore, “What Not To”

Best Lyrics

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny

“Camera” – Ed Sheeran

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“DAISIES” – Justin Bieber

“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)

“undressed” – sombr

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE

Best Music Video

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny

“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE

“Gabriela” – KATSEYE

“JUMP” – BLACKPINK

“like JENNIE” – JENNIE

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Sapphire” – Ed Sheeran

“Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)” – MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)

“toxic till the end” – ROSÉ

Favorite On Screen

AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland, “Building the Band”

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

Bad Bunny, “Happy Gilmore 2”

Becky G, “REBBECA”

Ed Sheeran, “ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran: A Musical Experience”

Jimin and Jungkook, “Are You Sure?!” (WINNER)

Jonas Brothers, “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie”

Karol G, “Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful”

Lady Gaga, “Wednesday”

LISA, “The White Lotus”

Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era”

Zara Larsson, “Up Close”

Favorite Tour Photographer

Abby Waisler for Gracie Abrams

Adam DeGross for Post Malone

Anna Lee for Coldplay

baeth for Tate McRae

Chris Cornejo for Shakira

Cynthia Parkhurst for Katy Perry

Henry Hwu for Billie Eilish

Hyghly for The Weeknd

Joshua Halling for Oasis

Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE (WINNER)

Thomas Falcone for Shawn Mendes

Tom Pallant for YUNGBLUD

Favorite Soundtrack

“A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Original Soundtrack)”

“F1 the Album”

“Frankenstein (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)”

“KPop Demon Hunters” (WINNER)

“Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack”

“Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”

“Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (Music From & Inspired By)”

“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

“Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”

“Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack”

“Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Original Soundtrack)”

Favorite Tour Style

Bad Bunny, “DeBí TiRaR MáS FOtoS World Tour”

Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter Tour”

Billie Eilish, “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour”

BLACKPINK, “Deadline World Tour”

Dua Lipa, “Radical Optimism Tour”

Ella Langley, “Still Hungover Tour”

KATSEYE, “Beautiful Chaos Tour”

Lady Gaga, “The Mayhem Ball”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Short n’ Sweet Tour”

Tate McRae, “Miss Possessive Tour”

Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” (WINNER)

Zara Larsson, “Midnight Sun Tour”

Favorite Tour Tradition

Benson Boone, Cover song

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Rumi on stage

Billie Eilish, “when the party’s over” silent loop

Coldplay, Crowd cam (WINNER)

Dua Lipa, Surprise guest

Jonas Brothers, Surprise guest

KATSEYE, “Gnarly” dance break

Lainey Wilson, Cowgirl of the night

ROLE MODEL, Sally

Sabrina Carpenter, Celebrity “Juno” arrest

Tate McRae, Fan cam on stage

Zara Larsson, “Lush Life” star

Favorite K-pop Collab

“Blink” – Corbyn Besson & TZUYU of TWICE

“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE

“BUCK” – Jackson Wang feat. Diljit Dosanjh

“Confessions” – Flo Rida, HEESEUNG & JAKE of ENHYPEN, Paul Russell

“Dirty Work” – aespa feat. Flo Milli

“ExtraL” – JENNIE, Doechii

“EYES CLOSED” – JISOO X ZAYN

“Illegal + SEVENTEEN” – PinkPantheress, SEVENTEEN

“On My Mind” – Alex Warren & ROSÉ

“Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” – j-hope, Miguel (WINNER)

“TOO BAD” – G-DRAGON feat. Anderson .Paak

“WE PRAY (TWICE Version)” – Coldplay, TWICE, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI, Little Simz