Taylor Swift Had Tom Hanks & Tim Allen Autograph Her OG ‘Toy Story’ VHS Tape

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE. NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE) (L-R) Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, and Taylor Swift attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management)

No matter how famous you are, you can still be starstruck.

Case in point is the world’s biggest pop star Taylor Swift, who demonstrated that she herself can fangirl out just like everyone else.

Appearing at the Toy Story 5 world premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday (June 9), Swift asked the film’s stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, along with its composer Randy Newman to autograph her original VHS copy of Toy Story.

Swift, who contributed the brand new, original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” to the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, looked every bit the autograph seeker asking the voices behind Woody and Buzz Lightyear to sign her VHS case.

Hanks told USA Today that although he “did not get a selfie” with the singer-songwriter, he “did sign her original VHS of the first story.”

“I told her she should have brought in the VHS machine so that we could have signed it as that could go into the Smithsonian Institute as well,” he said with a laugh.

In front of an audience, Swift surprised fans with a solo piano performance of “I Knew It, I Knew You,” before she was joined by Newman for a duet of the Toy Story classic “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Swift shared just how meaningful it was for her to be involved with the film.

“It means the world to me to be a small part of the universe of these films,” said Swift. “I’m so lucky to be a part of this. I’m very lucky I got to write for this film.”

She then credited Newman for his contribution to the franchise, adding, “He is the architect to the ‘Toy Story’ universe. He is the king of us feeling the absolute most in our hearts and making us laugh. He’s one of our friends.”