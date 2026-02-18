The Global Artist of the Year Award is calculated according to an artist’s or group’s worldwide sales across streaming, download and physical music formats during the calendar year and covers their entire body of work.

Taylor Swift has been named the Official Biggest-Selling Global Artist of the Year 2025 by the IFPI (The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), which represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

This marks Swift's sixth time winning the honour and her fourth year in a row at the top of the IFPI Global Artist Chart.

In its press release, the IFPI notes, "Swift has now won the award as many times as all other artists combined over the past ten years, which reflects both her creative consistency and the long-term global strategies supporting her releases."

Other artists to make the IFPI Global Artist Chart, were K-pop superstars Stray Kids, who came in at #2, their highest every ranking, and third consecutive year in the global top five. The highest-streaming artist in the world Bad Bunny placed at #5, marking the sixth consecutive year he appeared on the chart. Others in the top five include Drake (#3) and The Weeknd (#4).

Top 20 IFPI Global Artist Chart 2025

1. Taylor Swift

2. Stray Kids

3. Drake

4. The Weeknd

5. Bad Bunny

6. Kendrick Lamar

7. Morgan Wallen

8. Sabrina Carpenter

9. Billie Eilish

10. Lady Gaga

11. Ariana Grande

12. Tyler, The Creator

13. Mrs. GREEN APPLE

14. SEVENTEEN

15. Eminem

16. Linkin Park

17. Zach Bryan

18. Ed Sheeran

19. SZA

20. Justin Bieber