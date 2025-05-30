In a handwritten message to her fans posted to her website , the 35-year-old revealed that "all of the music I've ever made... now belongs to me."

Taylor Swift has acquired the rights to the master recordings of her first six albums.

"And all of my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work," she added.

Swift revealed that she had regained ownership of her master recordings from Shamrock Capital, the private equity firm that purchased them from in 2020 from Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, following his controversial acquisition.

Last week it was reported that Shamrock was looking to sell the masters, preferably to Swift for somewhere between $600 and $1 billion dollars. According to Billboard, Swift is said to have paid around $360 million for the original masters of her first six albums: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation.

She described the ordeal of recovering her master recordings as a lengthy and emotional process, writing, “All the times I was this close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening."

“To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it,” she added.

On Instagram, Swift commemorated this momentous occasion with photos of herself with vinyl copies of the six albums she now owns. See it below.

Read the full statement at taylorswift.com.