The soon-to-be 36-year-old singer-songwriter was asked to name her top five songs she's ever released, a question Colbert has also asked artists like Bruce Springsteen and Dolly Parton about their catalogues, when they appeared on The Late Show .

Taylor Swift was put to the test by Stephen Colbert when she stopped by his late night show on Wednesday night (December 10).

Swift struggled with her answer, noting, “This is so much pressure, oh my god. I think I require a little time to appreciate my work, and it’s constantly changing."

While she didn't end up revealing her top five, she did admit, “I will say I think number one is 'All Too Well' the 10-minute version,” which earned loud applause from the studio audience. The extended track taken from 2021's Red (Taylor’s Version), is known to be a favourite of Swifties.

After Colbert pointed out her new album, holding up a copy of it, she continued, saying, "I'm really obsessed with The Life of a Showgirl right now, the whole album, so I can't really do any of the others."

However, she did add one more to the list, which Colbert wrote down on some paper. "Somewhere in this list I think is gonna be a song called 'Mirrorball' from the Folklore album. It came on the other day. A friend sent it to me and she was talking about it, and I put it on and I was like, 'Mmm hmm.'”

Swift added that if she finds the time, she'd be willing to come back and update the list at a later date.

