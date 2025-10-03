Sitting down with Greg James on BBC Radio 1 this morning (October 3), Swift says the experience of the Eras Tour has not left her and she “think[s] about it every day.”

“I had so much fun on that tour,” Swift said. “It was obviously the most exhausting challenge ever, physically. But I’ll never forget seeing what I saw – I could see everyone from the stage. I don’t think they know that. I have incredible vision. I could see [the crowd’s] experience and their joy, and that fed me. Like that fuelled me, even when I was exhausted and tired.”

Swift said she is currently enjoying her time off and pursuing other interests with all of the spare time she's had off tour.

“I am so good right now – my joints are good," she said. "I bake, I have hobbies again. I could only do the ‘Eras Tour’ when I was on the ‘Eras Tour’, and that’s two years of just having no other hobbies. So now I have the hobbies again.”

She didn't expect the Eras Tour to be such a massive moment in pop culture, and everyone on her team was surprised when that happened.

“I’ve been with my band for a very long time – my crew, my touring family, my team – we’re all very close and have been forever. And none of us have ever had anything like that happen," she explained. "We all were looking at each other the whole time going, ‘This is absolutely nuts’.”

“It turned into something, very quickly, that exceeded any of our expectations for what the tour could have been […]" she continued. "I really did appreciate it in the moment, like I knew. I knew it was crazy, what was happening. We have never had anything happen like that."

As for if and when she plans to go back out on the road, James asked if she has felt that "itch" yet.

“No. I’m gonna be really honest with you," Swift replied. "I am so tired, like when I think about doing it again. Because I would want to do it really well again, you know?”