Taylor Swift to Receive the Inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors at 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is set to receive the first-ever MTV VMA Artist Director Honors at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

According to a press release, the new award “[recognizes] groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling.”

The MTV VMA Artist Director Honors “celebrates a sustained and influential body of work from artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice.”

Swift is a seven-time Best Director nominee and four-time winner at the VMAs for “The Man” (2020), “All Too Well: The Short Film,” (2022), “Anti-Hero” (2023) and “Fortnight” (2024).

MTV notes that she “has emerged as one of the most distinctive directors of her generation, using music video as an extension of her songwriting and developing a visual language that blends narrative, symbolism, humor and autobiographical themes.”

Snoop Dogg will host the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, which air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27 from 7:30 to 9:30 PM EST on CBS.

Madonna, who leads all artists with 11 nominations, is set to perform, along with LISA, Shaboozey, Gunna, RAYE, Sienna Spiro, and GENER8ION with Yung Lean.

The show will also feature a tribute to the late George Michael featuring a medley of his songs performed by RAYE, sombr, and Teddy Swims.