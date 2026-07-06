Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Officially Married

NEW YORK, NY - July 3: The screens diplay "Just T&T Married!" outside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on July 3, 2026. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was reportedly at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Sara Konradi for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married.

After months of speculation, news of the nuptials first broke on Friday (July 3), when the words “JUST&T MARRIED!” appeared on the screens outside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Swift’s longtime publicist Tree Paine confirmed that “T&T” tied the knot during a very private ceremony inside the arena.

According to the rep, “The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."

There were no bridesmaids or groomsmen, and instead Swift chose her brother, Austin Swift, as the man of honour, while Kelce had his brother, Jason Kelce, stand as his best man. In a comical twist, the ceremony was officiated by their friend, comedian Adam Sandler.

Just about every A-list celebrity you could think of was either seen coming and going from the home of the New York Knicks, including Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Brad Pitt, Emma Stone, Paul Rudd, Gracie Abrams, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Stapleton, Sabrina Carpenter, Donald Glover, Tate McRae, Stephen Spielberg, Benson Boone, Tom Hanks, The Chicks, sombr, Adam Scott, and Zoë Kravitz (without Harry Styles, of course).

While no photos have officially been shared, some of the guests did post pics on their socials before heading out to the event.

A source told People that the wedding “looked like a forest,” which included ferns and trees, and the MSG seats were covered in white.

The source added that Swift walked down the aisle to a stage, and each of the 20-minute vows were read from gold books. Guests were provided with embroidered handkerchiefs, should they need to get emotional throughout the night.

“After the ceremony, Taylor’s mom invited everyone into the reception room where a stage was set up,” the source added. Among the big name performers who took the stage were Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney, who performed The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”