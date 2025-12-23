Based on what has been announced so far, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for concerts in Canada. Even as early as January, some of the biggest names in music will be passing through the country to play venues across different cities (yes, mostly in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, unfortunately).

Knowing that, we have gathered a list of the biggest tours in pop, K-pop, country, hip-hop, rock and alternative to get you (and your wallet) ready to create some memories with an array of different concert experiences. From AC/DC to Zach Bryan, here are 25 tours coming to Canada that you should be excited for.