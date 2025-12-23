Based on what has been announced so far, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for concerts in Canada. Even as early as January, some of the biggest names in music will be passing through the country to play venues across different cities (yes, mostly in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, unfortunately).
Knowing that, we have gathered a list of the biggest tours in pop, K-pop, country, hip-hop, rock and alternative to get you (and your wallet) ready to create some memories with an array of different concert experiences. From AC/DC to Zach Bryan, here are 25 tours coming to Canada that you should be excited for.
TWICE - <THIS IS FOR> WORLD TOUR
Canadian Dates: Vancouver, Rogers Arena - January 9-10; Montreal, Centre Bell - March 3; Hamilton, TD Coliseum - March 6-7
Details: https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ9179jvV/twice-events
Halsey - Back To Badlands Tour
Canadian Dates: Toronto, History – January 9-11
Details: https://badlandstour.com/
GHOST - Skeletour World Tour 2026
Canadian Dates: Montreal, Centre Bell – January 30; Toronto, Scotiabank Arena – January 31; Vancouver, Rogers Arena – February 14
Details: https://ghost-official.com/#tour
Josh Ross - Later Tonight Tour
Canadian Dates: Moncton, Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New – February 6; Montreal, MTELUS – February 10; Ottawa, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Ottawa – February 12; Toronto, Massey Hall – February 13; Toronto, History – February 14; Hamilton, FirstOntario Concert Hall – February 18; London, Centennial Hall – February 20; Kitchener, Centre in the Square – February 21; Winnipeg, Burton Cummings Theatre – February 24-25; Regina, Conexus Arts Centre – February 26; Calgary, Grey Eagle Event Centre – February 28; Penticton, Penticton Trade & Convention CTR – March 2; Edmont, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – March 5, 7; Vancouver, Orpheum Theatre – March 9
Details: https://www.joshrossmusic.com/#tour
Conan Gray with Esha Tewari - Wishbone World Tour
Canadian Dates: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena – February 23
Details: https://shop.conangray.com/pages/tour
Cardi B - Little Miss Drama Tour
Canadian Dates: Vancouver, Rogers Arena – February 21; Toronto, Scotiabank Arena – March 30; Hamilton, TD Coliseum – March 31
Details: https://www.cardib.com/tour
bbno$ - The Internet Explorer Tour
Canadian Dates: Laval, Place Bell – March 21; Vancouver, PNE Forum – April 5; Toronto, RBC Amphitheatre – June 5
Details: https://bbnomula.com/tickets#tickets
Florence + The Machine with Rachel Chiniouriri - Everybody Scream Tour
Canadian Dates: Montreal, Centre Bell – April 15; Toronto, Scotiabank Arena – April 16
Details: https://florenceandthemachine.net/tour/
Lewis Capaldi with Joy Crookes - 2026 Tour
Canadian Dates: Montreal, Centre Bell – April 21; Toronto, Scotiabank Arena – April 23; Vancouver, Rogers Arena – May 6
Details: https://www.lewiscapaldi.com/tour/
Luke Combs with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington & Thelma & James - My Kinda Saturday Night Tour
Canadian Dates: Montreal, Parc Jean-Drapeau – May 29-30; Toronto, Rogers Stadium – June 5-6
Details: https://www.lukecombs.com/tour-dates/
5 Seconds of Summer - EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour
Canadian Dates: Hamilton, TD Coliseum – June 2; Montreal, Centre Bell – June 3; Vancouver, Rogers Arena – July 4; Toronto, RBC Amphitheatre – August 5
Details: https://5sos.com/pages/tour
Bailey Zimmerman - Different Night Same Rodeo Tour 2026
Canadian Dates: Abbotsford, Rogers Forum – June 10; Kelowna, Prospera Place – June 11; Edmonton, Rogers Place – June 13; Toronto, RBC Amphitheatre – June 18; London, Canada Life Place – June 19; Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre – June 20; Winnipeg, Princess Auto Stadium – July 3; Fort McMurray, SMS Equipment Stadium – July 5
Details: https://www.baileyzimmermanmusic.com/
ROSALÍA - LUX TOUR 2026
Canadian Dates: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena – June 13
Details: https://www.rosalia.com/#tour
mgk with Wiz Khalifa & De’Wayne - Lost Americana Tour
Canadian Dates: Toronto, RBC Amphitheatre – June 14; Vancouver, Rogers Arena – June 29
Details: https://store.machinegunkelly.com/pages/tour
Evanscence with Spiritbox & Nova Twins - 2026 World Tour
Canadian Dates: Toronto, RBC Amphitheatre - June 29; Montreal, Centre Bell - June 30
Details: https://www.evanescence.com/evanescence-shows/
Louis Tomlinson with The Aces - How Did We Get Here? World Tour
Canadian Dates: Montreal, Centre Bell – July 16; Toronto, Scotiabank Arena – July 17
Details: https://louis-tomlinson.com/
Ariana Grande - The Eternal Sunshine Tour
Canadian Dates: Montreal, Centre Bell – July 28, 30, 31
Details: https://www.arianagrande.com/tour/
Foo Fighters with Queens of the Stone Age & Mannequin Pussy - TAKE COVER TOUR 2026
Canadian Dates: Toronto, Rogers Stadium – August 4; Regina, Mosaic Stadium – September 15; Edmonton, Commonwealth – September 17; Vancouver, BC Place – September 20
Details: https://www.foofighters.com/tour-dates/
Olivia Dean - The Art Of Loving Live Tour
Canadian Dates: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena – August 4-5; Montreal, Centre Bell – August 7
Details: https://www.oliviadeano.com/#tour
Guns N’ Roses with Public Enemy - World Tour 2026
Canadian Dates: Toronto, Rogers Stadium – August 5; Edmonton, Commonwealth Stadium – August 26; Vancouver, BC Place – August 29
Details: https://www.gunsnroses.com/tour
Rush - Fifty Something Tour
Canadian Dates: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena – August 7, 9, 11, 13; Montreal, Centre Bell – September 2, 4; Edmonton, Rogers Place – December 10, 12; Vancouver, Rogers Arena – December 15, 17
Details: https://www.rush.com/tour/fifty-something/
AC/DC with The Pretty Reckless - POWER UP TOUR 2026
Canadian Dates: Edmonton, Commonwealth Stadium – August 9; Vancouver, BC Place – August 13; Montreal, Parc Jean-Drapeau – September 12; Toronto, Rogers Stadium – September 16
Details: https://www.acdc.com/tour/
Ed Sheeran with Myles Smith, Lukas Graham & BIIRD - LOOP Tour
Canadian Dates: Toronto, Rogers Centre – August 20-22
Details: http://edsheeran.com/#tour
Zach Bryan with Trampled By Turtles & Gabriella Rose - With Heaven On Tour
Canadian Dates: Toronto, Rogers Centre – September 21-22
Details: https://www.zachbryan.com/tour
Doja Cat - Tour Ma Vie World Tour
Canadian Dates: Vancouver, Rogers Arena – October 13; Toronto, Scotiabank Arena – November 25; Montreal, Centre Bell – November 27
Details: https://www.dojacat.com/tour/