The Boy From the ‘Baby Shark’ Video Is Now A K-Pop Idol in Training

At the age of six years old, Park Geon-roung had one of the most famous faces in the world after starring in the music video for “Pinkfong Baby Shark Dance.”

After 17 billion views and counting, the now-17-year-old is looking to use his appearance in the most-viewed video in YouTube history to launch a career in K-pop.

Under the moniker Baby Shark Boy, Geon-roung is teaming up with The Pinkfong Company, creators of Baby Shark, to release new music.

Out August 19 (August 20 in South Korea), “WAVE” was co-written by Geon-roung and features an appearance by K-pop idol Joohoney of the boy band Monsta X. A teaser for “WAVE” features Geon-roung singing in both Korean and English, and hints that there is a strong connection between the song and “Baby Shark.”

According to Business Korea, Pinkfong sees this project as a chance to focus on “telling their own stories, going beyond simply summoning performers. The company plans to convey the authentic growth of Baby Shark Boy, who has shared special memories with Baby Shark, to fans around the world.”

In a statement translated into English, Park Geonroung shared that he hopes to forge his own path as Baby Shark Boy.

“I’ve always been grateful that people still remember the video I was in as a child,” he said. “Ten years ago I danced next to Baby Shark. Now I want people to hear my own voice and the story I wrote myself.”

Forbes reports that Pinkfong plans to release a behind-the-scenes documentary, WAVE: A Boy’s Record, following Geon-roung’s decade-long journey from “Baby Shark” to “WAVE.”

Watch the teaser below.