Canada’s largest music and camping festival will take place over the August 7th to 9th weekend at the iconic Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, ON.

Boots and Hearts has announced the lineup for its 2026 festival, with The Chicks and Rascal Flatts set to headline two of the three nights next summer.

Russell Dickerson will also be making his anticipated return to the Boots Main Stage on the Friday night.

Other artists set to take the stage over the three-day festival include Tucker Wetmore, Jessie Murph, Sam Barber, Dasha, Max McNown, Waylon Wyatt, The Jack Wharff Band, Kaitlin Butts, Ashley Cooke and Emily Anne Roberts.

In addition some of Canadian country music's big names will be performing, such as Brett Kissel, James Barker Band, Thelma & James, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Savannah Jade, Tony Stevens, Mitch Zorn, and School House.

A presale for all ticket types, including weekend, single-day, camping and parking, begins Tuesday, November 18, at 10:00AM EST, with the public on-sale following this Friday, November 21 at 10:00AM EST over at bootsandhearts.com.