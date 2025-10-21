First started in 1999 by Canadian Pacific, the CPKC Holiday Train makes stops along the railway's Canadian and American lines to raise funds for local food banks.
A fully decorated train makes stops at various locations and a train car is converted into a temporary stage where various musicians perform for approximately 30 minutes.
In exchange, attendees are encouraged to make a monetary or non-perishable food donation in support of local food banks.
Here is where the train will be stopping in and around Montreal this year:
- November 19
Montreal West EXO Commuter Station (Montreal West)
Ft. Smash Mouth and JJ Wilde
7:00 - 7:30 p.m
- November 19
Beaconsfield EXO Commuter Station (Beaconsfield)
Ft. Smash Mouth and JJ Wilde
8:30 - 9:00 p.m.
- November 23
Rue Cartier between Rue Lemieux and Rue Maisonneuve (Lac-Mégantic)
Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
12:00 - 12:30 p.m.
- November 23
795 Rue de la Rand (Sherbrooke)
Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
4:45 - 5:15 p.m.
- November 23
191 Rue Victoria (Farnham)
Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
8:45 - 9:15 p.m.
- November 24
Old Malone Road (Kahnawake)
Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
5:00 - 5:30 p.m.
- November 24
Sainte-Catherine EXO Commuter Station (Saint-Constant)
Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
6:00 - 6:30 p.m.
- November 24
1 Chemin de la Gare (Delson)
Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
6:55 - 9:20 p.m.
- November 24
Ecole Jacques Barclay (Saint-Mathieu)
Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
7:50 - 8:15 p.m.
- November 24
10 Rue Saint-Marie (Lacolle)
Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell
9:00 - 9:30 p.m.
Over the years, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised over $24.3 million and more than 5.3 million pounds of food for food banks in Canada and the U.S.