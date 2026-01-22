Originally released on February 17, 1976, the compilation is fifth on the list of bestselling albums in the world, with more than 44 million global sales. Just behind it with more than 42 million is their 1976 album Hotel California .

The Eagles' Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 album has becomes the first album ever in the U.S. to sell 40 million units, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Leading the way on the list is Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (45 million), Whitney Houston's The Bodyguard OST (45 million), AC/DC's Back in Black (50 million), and the top dog, Michael Jackson's Thriller (70 million).

In case you're wondering, Thriller also holds the title of bestselling album in Canada with more than 2.75 million units sold.

To celebrate both the RIAA certification and its 50th anniversary, the Eagles also reissue Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 on crystal-clear, 180-gram vinyl.

“In an age, in a culture, where everything seems to become more ephemeral, by the day, it is gratifying to have been part of something that endures, even for fifty years,” Don Henley, the band's co-founder, drummer and singer, told The Associated Press. “We are amazed and grateful.”

The Eagles will kick off their 12 remaining shows at Sphere in Las Vegas tomorrow (January 23). The 44 shows in total will make it the venue's longest-running residency.