The concert film Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow is schedule for a theatrical release in early 2026.

On July 5, 2025 Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne performed what was billed to be their final performances ever in their hometown of Birmingham, UK in front of 40,000 fans. For those who were unable to attend the concert, it will now be heading to a theatre near you next year.

Described as "a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath," the press release states that Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow will be a "distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park” condensed into a 100-minute film.

It adds, “Featuring thunderous performances of ‘War Pigs,’ ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Children of the Grave’ and a show-stopping ‘Paranoid,’ the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance.”

Although it wasn't confirmed if they would appear in the film, also on the bill that day were heavyweights such as Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Steven Tyler, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

The "Back to the Beginning" concert raised a staggering $190 million dollars for the Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice. The sum was generated from ticket sales and the livestream, which was viewed by more than five million people. The artists involved also reportedly waived their performance fee, which means all proceeds went to charity.