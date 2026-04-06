"Unfortunately, we must cancel the remaining dates on our Canadian Tour," the band posted on their social media accounts. "John was diagnosed with pneumonia and has not fully recovered. We are very disappointed and can't wait to get back to Canada as soon as possible."

The Goo Goo Dolls have been forced to cancel the rest of their Canadian tour dates after frontman John Rzeznik came down with pneumonia.

The Buffalo band had cancelled shows last week in Sault Ste. Marie, Oshawa and Hamilton "due to illness." In announcing the Hamilton show's cancellation they revealed Rzeznik was suffering from pneumonia.

However, the Goo Goo Dolls managed to perform their gig at Canada Life Place in London, ON on Saturday night, before deciding to pull the plug on the four remaining shows in Ottawa (tonight, April 6), Laval, QC (April 8), Halifax (April 10) and Moncton (April 11).

The band have since posted that all tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

Earlier this year, Rzeznik spoke to iHeartRadio Canada's Ruby Carr, and shared how excited the band was for their Canadian tour, admitting, "We haven't done a proper Canadian tour in a while. It's just fun to get back because I love Canada," he said. "It's a great country and an enormous part of our youth growing up."