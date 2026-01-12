His death was announced on his own Instagram account, which wrote, "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir. He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues."

Bob Weir, co-founder and rhythm guitarist of The Grateful Dead, has died at the age of 78.

"For over sixty years, Bobby took to the road," the post continues. "A guitarist, vocalist, storyteller, and founding member of the Grateful Dead. Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music. His work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul, building a community, a language, and a feeling of family that generations of fans carry with them. Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove. There was an invitation: to feel, to question, to wander, and to belong." See the post below.

Weir was diagnosed with cancer in July last year, however, continued to keep truckin' and performing after he began treatment.

Born in San Francisco, CA on October 16, 1947, Weir co-founded the Grateful Dead with Jerry Garcia in 1965. By mixing psychedelic rock, folk, country, jazz and blues, the Grateful Dead became one of America's most influential acts of the '60s, going on to inspire countless musicians and instigate a cultural movement and passionately devoted fanbase known as the Deadheads.

The Grateful Dead became one of the most successful touring acts in American history, which helped earn them a reputation for influencing a traveling community and lifestyle that celebrated both the music and spiritual journey that went along with it.

Following Garcia's death in 1995, Weir continued to perform both as a solo artist and in his band RatDog. In 1998, along with Grateful Dead members Phil Lesh and Mickey Hart he formed The Other Ones, continuing the musical legacy of their former band. In 2003, they changed their name to The Dead, before morphing into Furthur and finally Dead & Company.

Just last year, Weir and The Grateful Dead were honoured as 2025 MusiCares Persons Of The Year. He and the band were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007.

On Instagram, John Mayer, a self-described Grateful Dead disciple and member of Dead & Company, paid tribute to his bandmate, writing, "Thanks for letting me ride alongside you. It sure was a pleasure. If you say it’s not the end, then I’ll believe you. I’ll meet you in the music. Come find me anytime.”

Weir is survived by his wife Natascha their two daughters, Shala Monet and Chloe Kaelia.