Posting about Before I Forget on Instagram, he wrote, "I made this album in the last 4 months. I had a whole other album that was completed but I scrapped it. started again from scratch with the exception of 1 song. it’s my favorite thing I’ve ever made. it’s also the most personal thing I’ve ever made."

The Kid LAROI has announced a brand new album called Before I Forget , which will arrive on January 9. In doing so, however, he also revealed that he had previously been working on a different album that he ended up scrapping almost entirely.

The scrapped album in question, according to fans, was rumoured to be called Watch This! and feature previously released singles like "Hot Girl Problems" and "A Cold Play." That album was originally expected earlier this year, which he acknowledged in the post.

"Sorry it’s taken a while," he wrote. "I hope that it resonates with you in some way cause it means a hell of a lot to me. I love you and thank you for supporting me always.”

And as fans tend to do, there has been plenty of speculation over how this new album overlaps with his reported break-up with Canada's Tate McRae this summer.

But in a new interview with Variety, the 22-year-old Aussie singer explains that ditching the album had more to do with not being satisfied with the music.

“Sonically and topically, it was extremely different than this one," he says. “It didn’t flow as well and I felt as if I grew out of it really quickly. I didn’t feel comfortable releasing it. Sonically, [‘Before I Forget’ is] a sadder, more emotional sounding album, I’d say. Something about it also feels a bit nostalgic.”

Of course, there is more to read into this, but for now fans can enjoy new music from the Kid LAROI, including new single "A PERFECT WORLD," which he dropped today.