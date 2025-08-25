The Sun reports that Summers and Copeland have accused Sting (real name Gordon Sumner), the band's frontman and main songwriter, of “substantial” damages after years of legal battles between the members.

Sting is reportedly being sued by his former Police bandmates, guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland, over lost royalties.

A source told the tabloid, “This has been coming for quite some time. Lawyers tried repeatedly to reach an out-of-court settlement but hit a stalemate. Andy and Stewart decided there was no alternative than court so pressed the button. They say they are owed millions in lost royalties.”

The suit was filed under London’s High Court under “general commercial contracts and arrangements," listing Gordon Matthew Sumner as a defendant, along with his firm Magnetic Publishing Limited.

The Police have sold more than 75 million albums worldwide. According to the documents, Sting earns a reported £550,000 ($1 million CAD) a year just from the royalties from the band's hit song, "Every Breath You Take." Both Summers and Copeland did not receive co-songwriting credits on the song.

The band originally broke up in the mid-1980s over creative control and ego clashes, only to reform in 2003 for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They reunited for a tour in 2007 and 2008, the third-highest-grossing tour ever at the time.