The group have also released a brand new single “Club Song,” their first new music in six years. The track was written and produced by Mike Sabbath (RAYE), Solly (Teddy Swims) and Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa).

The Pussycat Dolls have announced a reunion as a trio featuring Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts, and will embark on a 53-date tour this summer.

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Pussycat Dolls’ debut album, PCD, the extensive 'PCD Forever' tour will take them across North America, Europe, the UK and Ireland, including two Canadian dates: Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre on July 3 and Montreal's Bell Centre on July 6. Opening up the shows will be Lil’ Kim and Mya.

Founded in 1995 as a burlesque group by choreographer Robin Antin, The Pussycat Dolls launched as a pop group in 2003 led by Scherzinger, and released two albums: 2005's PCD and 2008's Doll Domination. They had a #1 single with their debut "Don't Cha," and hits such as "Stickwitu," "Beep" and "Buttons."



The reunited lineup of The Pussycat Dolls is half the size of the original one, which consisted of Scherzinger, Wyatt, Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta, and Melody Thornton.

Speaking to BBC News, Roberts said it was Scherzinger who first "reached out" to the other members about a reunion.

"We had some conversations, and we were just like, 'We're on the same page, we're excited about embracing where we're at now as women and celebrating that'," she said. "I'm just really excited to get back on stage and swing these hips around in some latex, hun!"

As for the decision to go for it as a trio, Wyatt explained, "The Pussycat Dolls have always been known for an ever-changing line-up. It just so happens that right now we're in a space where we feel united and in a place where we're ready to push forward. And this is the line-up now, for 2026, but you never know with the Pussycat Dolls what might come next."

Scherzinger added, "After 20 years, you're like, 'Where is everybody?' But for us, it aligned. People are in different places in their lives, some of the other people have different commitments and priorities, but this worked out for us."

Fans can sign up here for the presale, which starts on Wednesday, March 18 at 10:00AM local time. The general onsale will follow on Friday, March 20 at 10:00AM local time.

The Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever Tour Dates:

6/5 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

6/6 West Hollywood, CA – OUTLOUD Music Festival*^

6/9 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

6/10 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/12 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/13 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

6/15 West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/18 Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

6/19 Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

6/21 Milwaukee, WI – North Stage at Summerfest Grounds

6/23 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/25 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/27 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/28 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

6/30 Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

7/1 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/3 Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

7/6 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

7/8 Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/10 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/11 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

7/12 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

7/14 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/15 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/16 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/19 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

7/22 Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

7/24 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/25 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/29 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

7/31 The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

8/1 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

9/9 Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

9/10 Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

9/13 Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal

9/14 Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

9/16 Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar

9/18 Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome

9/19 Paris, FR – Accor Arena

9/21 Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

9/23 Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

9/26 Dusseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome

9/27 Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

9/29 Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

9/30 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

10/2 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

10/3 Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena

10/5 Dublin, IE – 3Arena

10/7 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

10/9 Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

10/10 Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

10/13 London, UK – The O2