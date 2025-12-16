According to a source close to the band, the reason for calling off the tour is that guitarist Keith Richards could not commit.

The Rolling Stones have cancelled plans to embark on a stadium tour throughout the UK and Europe in 2026.

Richards, who turns 82 on December 18, has admitted to suffering from a debilitating case of Arthritis, which affects his ability to play the guitar.

A source tells The Sun, “The Rolling Stones had all the big promoters throwing loads of ideas and dates at them for next summer. But when they properly sat down to discuss the tour, Keith said he didn’t think he could commit and wasn’t keen on a big stadium tour for over four months.”

Just last month, the band's pianist Chuck Leavell told The Sun that the Stones were looking to book some dates, following news that the band had finished recording a brand new album scheduled for a 2026 release. The album, a follow-up to 2023's Hackney Diamonds, was once again recorded with producer Andrew Watt.

A spokesperson added, “The band were looking to tour earlier this year but couldn’t make it work either. It’s hard for their fans but The Stones will get back onstage when they’re good and ready.”

Maybe a Rolling Stones tour using holograms of the band is the answer.