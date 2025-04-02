Yes, you read correctly! The Air Guitar Canada Championships are back and are looking to crown a national champion for 2025.

Started in 2014, and run entirely by volunteers, Air Guitar Canada's aim is to "promote world peace, end all wars, and stop climate change" while raising funds for a charity. This year, the competition has chosen to fundraise for the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, an organization that focuses on reconciliation efforts between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

Participants from all walks of life are encouraged to rock out as judges rank their originality, ability to be taken over by the music, stage charisma, technique, artistic impression and "airness."

Regional champions move on to the national championships in Toronto on June 7.

From there, a national champion will represent Canada at the Air Guitar World Championships in Oulu, Finland.

Last year, Toronto's Zachary Knowles not only won the Canadian championships but also went on to claim the world title.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Think you've got what it takes? You can sign up to compete on Air Guitar Canada's website.

Here are the 2025 Regional Air Guitar Canada Championship dates:

April 12 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

May 3 - Ottawa, ON, House of Targ

May 10, Toronto, ON, Cameron House

May 17, Kamloops, BC, Location TBA

You can find out more about Air Guitar Canada at airguitarcanada.org.