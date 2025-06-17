Kicking off in Penticton, BC on November 25, the landmark tour as they're calling it will see this trio of CanRock bands tour together for the first time ever, "bringing their collective energy, massive hits, and legendary stage presence to audiences across the nation."

The Tea Party, Headstones, and Finger Eleven are teaming up for a joint tour across Canada later this year.

An artist presale will start at 10:00AM local time on Wednesday, June 18, with the general onsale following on Friday, June 20 at 10:00AM EST. Special VIP packages, including meet and greets, will also be available. Click here for more information.

According to a press release, the idea for the triple bill came from members of the bands realizing that they have never toured together, sparking on idea to cross Canada throughout November and December.

Scott Anderson of Finger Eleven explains that, "This tour is a rock lover’s dream come true. Finger Eleven, Headstones, and The Tea Party have never toured the country together. Never before has there been an opportunity for us to join musical forces. This tour intends to right this wrong, nay, this massive injustice. I’m beyond excited and can’t wait to see the fans' reaction to this lineup."

Headstones frontman Hugh Dillon adds, “What’s coming is a perfect storm of Canadian rock 'n' roll—an onslaught of the finest degree. A tour de force. A one-night-only opportunity for every Canadian, coast to coast, to witness the Headstones, The Tea Party, and Finger Eleven."



And finally, The Tea Party’s Jeff Martin says, “While I can’t believe it took this long for these three incredible bands to get together and head across our beautiful country, I promise all of you that it will have been well worth the wait. Prepare yourselves for some truly memorable performances.”

The Tea Party, Headstones, Finger Eleven Tour Dates:

11/25 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

1126 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

11/28 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/29 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Casino Event Centre

12/1 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

12/3 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

12/5 - Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Toronto

12/6 - Ottawa, ON @ The Arena at TD Place

12/7 - Peterborough, ON @ Peterborough Memorial Centre

12/10 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

12/12 - Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick

12/13 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre