The 2026 induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at Massey Hall in Toronto, featuring "standout tributes and performances from some of the world’s biggest artists, brought to life through powerful storytelling and striking visuals," the press release states.

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2026, with The Tragically Hip, Feist, Loverboy's Mike Reno and Paul Dean, and Roch Voisine all set to be honoured this fall.

"We're excited to be entering the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame and joining previous inductees,as well as this year's, whose songs we greatly admire," members of The Tragically Hip said in a statement. "It is humbling to be in their company; although it is bittersweet that our bandmate, lyricist and dear friend, Gord Downie, will not be standing with us. It is fitting that he be honoured in this way. He is well loved and missed by us all, every day."

Feist added, "Writing songs is a way to locate myself in my own private speed of time. I’ve grown increasingly grateful for this ongoing conversation, mostly made of listening and attuning and preparing. I feel like a beginner every time I begin again, and am surprised and grateful for this recognition.”

The ceremony will be livestreamed globally on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch as well on Prime Video in Canada.

"The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame exists to honour the songwriters whose work has shaped our culture and defined how Canadian music is heart at home and around the world," said Nick Fedor, Executive Director of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. "This year's inductees represent that standard at the highest level. These are writers whose songs have endured, traveled, and become part of the country's shared experience. They did not follow a template; they defined one. Their induction recognizes a body of work that continues to resonate across generations and audiences."

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, April 29, 10:00AM EST. More info can be found here.