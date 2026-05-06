"The Tragically Chip," as its called, is described as "a delicious blend of maple whisky flavoured ice cream, with dark chocolatey chunks and a rich black cherry ripple."

The Tragically Hip have announced they are launching their very own premium ice cream flavour with the help of Kawartha Dairy.

The limited edition ice cream will be available at Kawartha Dairy stores and in select grocery stores beginning June 22.

As the press release points out, "Kawartha Dairy and The Hip have been ingrained in Canadian culture for decades with another, more obvious connection between them. Bobcaygeon, the village where Kawartha Dairy was founded almost 90 years ago, was also the place that inspired the lyric from The Hip's beloved song of the same name. Both were born in humble, small towns and built their success by remaining authentic to their roots and embracing communities across Canada like family."

The two sides will donate a portion of The Tragically Chip sales to Breakfast Club of Canada, supporting its mission to help kids nationwide access a nutritious breakfast.

"We are thrilled about this partnership with Kawartha Dairy and the opportunity to raise money for an amazing organization like Breakfast Club of Canada®" says The Tragically Hip. "Communities have always turned out to support us and we will always do what we can to support them."

The Hip are no strangers to partnering up with brands. In the past they have launched their own line of wine with Stoney Ridge, a "Lake Fever Lager" with Big Rock Brewery, and a strain of medical marijuana with Up Cannabis.