The 35-year-old Scarborough native (real name Abel Tesfaye) has sold more than 7.5 million tickets across 153 shows, including dates for the 2026 leg that will see him perform in Mexico, Brazil, Europe and the UK.

The Weeknd has become the top-earning male solo artist in history, following ticket sales of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour topping the $1 billion mark, according to Live Nation.

“The Weeknd continues to redefine what it means to be a global touring artist,” said Omar Al-joulani, Live Nation’s president of touring, in a statement. “Crossing the billion-dollar mark is a testament to his staying power and the incredible demand for his live show. Year after year, he sells out stadiums around the world, and the ‘After Hours ‘Til Dawn’ Tour now stands as one of the biggest of all time — a true reflection of his artistry and impact.”

The After Hours Til Dawn Tour kicked off in Philadelphia back in July 2022, and it has since travelled throughout North America twice, Europe and the UK, Latin America and Australia. It is currently scheduled to finish in Lisbon, Portgugal on September 6, 2026.

Tesfaye has donated more than $8.5 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen. He will continue to donate proceeds from the 2026 leg of the tour to help support the World Food Program Global Citizen.