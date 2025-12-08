LASSO Montreal has announced the first four names of the artists set to perform at the 2026 festival that takes place at Parc-Jean Drapeau, Montreal over the weekend of August 15-16, 2026.
Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi will headline the main stage on Saturday, August 15, with Mumford & Sons and Old Dominion headlining the second night, Sunday, August 16.
More artist names will be announced at a later date.
Tickets for the festival are now on sale at lassomontreal.com, starting at $250 for individual weekend tickets.
