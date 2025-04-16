Unveiled for the 2025-2026 season of Washington D.C.'s Arena Stage, CrazySexyCool - The TLC Musical is currently being written by Kwame Kwei-Armah, who will direct the jukebox musical, with Chloe O. Davis looking after choreography.

A musical based on the story of R&B-pop chart-toppers TLC is coming to the stage next year.

In a statement, TLC member Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins said, “Bringing this story to the stage is a dream come true. We have performed in a lot of different venues all over the world throughout our career, but bringing our story and music to the theater is a totally new and exciting challenge.”

“We have some of the best people in the business working on this project,” added TLC member Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. “Audiences will get to hear our story—mostly fact with a sprinkle of fiction – told in our own way, and of course it’s set to all your favorite hits!”

CrazySexyCool - The TLC Musical will make its premiere at the Kreeger Theater from June 12 to August 9, 2026.