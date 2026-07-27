Toronto City Councillor Wants To Temporarily Rename A Street After BTS

V, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images)

The City of Toronto is ready to roll out the purple carpet for K-pop heroes BTS when they pay a visit next month.

BTS are scheduled to play two shows at Rogers Stadium on August 22 and 23, and the city is looking to christen a street after them.

Toronto City Councillor Lily Cheng for Ward 18 Willowdale has filed a new motion titled “ Toronto Goes Dynamite! Welcoming BTS on BTS Boulevard” proposing the city renames part of Yonge Street as “BTS Boulevard,” in honour of the group, who will perform to over 100,000 ARMY members in the city.

The motion calls for the stretch of Yonge Street between North York Boulevard and Finch Avenue to receive the temporary name change for one month, starting August 21 until September 23.

The proposed name change will coincide with Korea Town North, which will behosting the largest Korean Festival in Canada at Mel Lastman Square over the same weekend.

According to the motion, “Fans can make their way along honorary ‘BTS Boulevard’ to take photos with commemorative street signs and enjoy a plethora of Korean restaurants while celebrating one of the most influential musical acts of our time.”

City Council is expected to vote on the motion sometime this week.