The City of Toronto will host its own FIFA Fan Festival™ at the Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway, featuring live music, cultural showcases and community programming celebrating the tournament’s global teams as well as Toronto’s diverse communities.
Taking place over 22 days, from June 11 to July 19, the city will provide live entertainment, match broadcasts, interactive experiences and more than 30 food vendors serving flavours from around the world.
Local rap icon Kardinal Offishall will present Soundclash Society, a curated supergroup of Toronto’s top DJs and special guests. Other artists scheduled to perform include Alessia Cara, Bedouin Soundclash, Big Wreck, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Deborah Cox, IKKY, k-os, Murda Beatz, Shawn Desman, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, The Strumbellas, TOBi, Tyler Shaw and many more, with other announcements to come.
See the full schedule of performances here.