This year's diverse lineup includes 84 artists in total, including 26 from Canada, 14 of which are homegrown from Québec.

Osheaga has announced its lineup for the 2026 edition of the three-day festival, with Twenty One Pilots, Tate McRae and Lorde headlining the weekend of July 31 to August 2 at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène in Montreal.

"From chart-dominating pop to boundary-pushing rock, hip-hop innovators, and global electronic icons, OSHEAGA 2026 strikes a bold balance between mainstream power and underground influence, offering something unforgettable for every kind of music fan," the press release states.

Other names scheduled to perform over the three days include alt-pop chart-topper sombr, indie-poppers Wet Leg, indie rock buzz band Geese, hardcore heroes Turnstile, electro-indie trio The xx, Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson, sibling rap duo Clipse, electronic-pop duo Empire of the Sun, Scottish indie icons Franz Ferdinand, R&B star Kehlani, and EDM giants Major Lazer.

Among the Canadian acts rounding out the bill are hometown heroes and Heated Rivalry stars Wolf Parade, TikTok alt-poppers Mother Mother, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, indie-dance duo Bob Moses, and Cree and Salish pop singer Tia Wood.

Three-day festival tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, February 27, with prices ranging between $425 for general admission and $1,730 for platinum tickets. Single-day tickets will go on sale at a later date.

More information can be found here.