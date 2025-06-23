Born in Essex in England and the child of Welsh parents, the 63-year-old rock star was one of 7,500 people to celebrate this "beautiful day" by making their declaration of fidelity and loyalty to the State and become citizens at a ceremony in Killarney today (June 23).

Few things are as synonymous with Ireland as the rock band U2, however, guitarist The Edge (real name David Howell Evans) has surprised the world by revealing that he was just granted his Irish citizenship!

Although he has lived in Ireland for the last 62 years, The Edge just saw himself as another citizen amongst the other thousands, admitting it was "a monumental day for all of us.”

“I guess, you know, I’m a little tardy with the paper work," he told reporters. "I’ve been living in Ireland now since I was one-year-old. But the time is right. And I couldn’t be more proud of my country for all that it represents and all that it is doing."

He noted that Ireland has stepped up on the international front, which inspired him to finally seal the deal.

“It’s showing real leadership right now in the world and it couldn’t come at a better moment for me so I am just so happy to be at this point to be in even deeper connection with my homeland," he added.

Watch an interview with him below.