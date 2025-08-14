In a press release the skate fashion company said SZA will help “reimagine upcoming campaigns and co-create exclusive product collections that fuse her unique vision with the brand’s creative and youthful spirit. In her, we see the essence of Off the Wall.”

SZA has been named the first ever artistic director for the Vans brand.

“In Vans, I feel free!” SZA said in a social post. “I’ve been wearing Knu Skools and other styles for years, they’ve always had an ethos I connect with."

“As Artistic Director, my mission is to show that joy, community, creativity, and fashion are all still intersectional," she added. "That humanity, culture, and connection are still the access points. I’ve learned that bravery and curiosity are the cures for uncertainty; it’s a lifestyle, and Vans champions that spirit. They stand where I stand, and I’m honored to invite a whole bunch of people to stand Off the Wall with us.”

Speaking to Vogue about the partnership, SZA also explained, “What’s crazy is I’ve been hiking in Vans. I had these Knu Skools made into cowboy boots. It sounds bizarre—but they’re so ugly, that they’re great.”

“If you think about Vans and me, it makes so much sense,” she continued. “I've always been about comfort and self-expression. I love feeling stable, sturdy—and also cute as f**k. Skate culture is so paramount [to Vans], but the ethos of skate culture is what I think is beautiful. There is a lot of perseverance, trying and failing—a community that loves to take risks.”

See a promotional video below.