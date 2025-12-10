Presented in immersive 3D, BILLIE EILISH - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) promises fans "an innovative new concert experience."

Billie Eilish has revealed the trailer for the forthcoming concert film/documentary she co-directed with James Cameron, the man behind Avatar , set to hit theatres on March 20, 2026.

The film documents the singer-songwriter travelling across the world for her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, performing her biggest songs and trying to keep it together as she experiences highs and lows that come with the business, including showing off her scrapes from fan interactions and the teary-eyed moment she learns her brother/collaborator FINNEAS is leaving the tour.

Cameron also appears in the film, demonstrating the film's innovative approach, saying “no one has ever shot a concert film on this scale before” and that “we’re using tech no one has ever used before.” He also acts as an interviewer with Eilish, asking her about “carrying a lot of pain” during the tour.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) follows up Eilish's previous concert film, 2023's Live at the O2.

For the next 72 hours, fans can sign up here for early access to buy tickets for the movie.

