Directed by Amy Scott ( Sheryl , Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? ), Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool "follows Wilson as she redefines what it means to be a modern country star, proving that staying true to yourself can lead to major success. The film captures a pivotal moment in her career, exploring the country icon's personal journey and chronicling her struggles and triumphs as she captivates fans on stage across the country."

Lainey Wilson is getting her own documentary courtesy of Netflix called Keepin' Country Cool , which premieres globally on the streaming service on April 22.

In a new trailer for the film, Wilson explains what she means about that curious title, saying, “People keep sayin’ country’s cool again. Well, I say it never stopped being cool … the world just caught up.”

The multiple Grammy and Country Music Award winner tells her story through interviews, footage from her recent Whirlwind World Tour, backstage clips and old home videos.

“I think a lot of people think that this was an overnight success," she admits to the camera. "I’ve been here 14 years … so, a 14-year overnight success.”

The film will also document her personal life that she shares with fiancé former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges, showing video of his proposal as well as Lainey revealing her decision to freeze her eggs in hopes of becoming a mother one day.

“I think it’s important to show people that, like, I don’t have my s**t all together,” she says.

Watch the trailer below.