Watch An Interview With Stoney Blue, BTS’s Touring Therapy Dog

Touring the world, playing shows for millions of fans seems glamorous, but it definitely takes a toll on artists, no matter how long they’re on the road for.

BTS are wrapping up the North American leg of their ARIRANG World Tour this week, and as documented via the group’s socials, part of how they’ve survived their gruelling schedule is through the company of their touring therapy dog.

His name is Stoney Blue the Dood, a six-year-old mini Golden Doodle from Nashville, TN who belongs to Angie Warner, the BTS ARIRANG World Tour Western Tour Manager.

Not only is Stoney Blue giving members like Suga, Jimin, V and j-hope cuddles when they need it, he’s also becoming an unofficial eighth member of BTS (and has the merch to prove it!).

Stoney Blue and Warner recently appeared on the K-ALL podcast, telling host Angel all about their experiences so far providing comfort for BTS on their tour. (Note: Stoney Blue is very relaxed in the arms of Warner, who does all the talking.)

Warner, a celebrated tour manager, has worked campaigns for Guns N’ Roses, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, and Post Malone, where Stoney Blue got his first start and his name from.

She says that Stoney Blue is always there backstage to meet up with BTS before they’re preparing to go on stage. She says his presence gives “them a few seconds to smile, take a deep breath, and enjoy the moment before they have to go work so hard on stage.”

Warner adds that “Suga and Jimin are usually the two that come over. It’s always who ever sees him in the moment. We’re hoping one day we’re just going to put him in that little team huddle before the show.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Warner shares about the magic of therapy dogs in high-stress tour environments, Stoney’s secret to smelling fresh on tour, Stoney’s special friendship with BTS’s security head Mr. Lee, and Stoney’s crush on Halsey.

Watch it below.