Much like Jonze's classic music videos for Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" and Weezer's "Buddy Holly," the ad uses retro motifs, this time a pseudo-European TV set from a 1970s-ish era.

Benson Boone and Ben Stiller have teamed up with director Spike Jonze for a new Instacart ad set to air during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8.

The two portray Gary (Stiller) and John (Boone), celebrity brothers performing their song to promote Instacart's service on stage in front of the camera. Boone's character quickly steals the show by hitting high notes and pulling off an effortless backflip, forcing Stiller's character to try and (unsuccessfully) top him. Quickly things start to escalate into a series of disasters for Gary, who bring chaos and serious injuries to the set.

Originally released as a 30-second spot, Jonze's full two-minute, 30-second clip titled "For Papa!" is now available to watch, giving a full behind-the-scenes look at how the scene goes awry.

Watch all of the clips below.

Boone spoke to Billboard about the opportunity to act alongside a comedic legend like Stiller.

“I was really impressed by him the whole day,” Boone says. “I’ve obviously grown up watching his movies and observing his acting skills … It was so fun doing that with him, and he’s so good at just keeping up with literally anything. Spike would just be like, ‘All right, you two, you got 10 minutes. Show me what you got.’ And we would just start ripping.”

He adds that he may have even impressed his famous counterpart with his acting chops, an avenue he has long wanted to pursue.

“I think [Ben] was genuinely surprised at the fact that I could keep up with him," Boone says. "I’m just a very expressive person … I’ve always wanted to do something with acting. The last couple years have been tough, because I haven’t had a ton of time to put my focuses on that, but going forward, I would love to do more acting and take classes.”

As for that backflip, Boone confesses that he is never in doubt when he has to pull off his signature move.

“I just know it’s [always] gonna go well," he says. "I have an extreme confidence onstage. To me, it’s just not even an option for it to not go well … I don’t think about it.”

