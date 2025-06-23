During her performance for at the Stade de France, the rap legend surprised fans when he came on stage to deliver his verse for the couple's hit collaborations, 2003's “Crazy in Love” and 2013’s “Drunk in Love," which was mixed into Beyoncé's own "Partition."

Beyoncé wrapped up the European leg of her Cowboy Carter Tour last night in Paris, France with a special guest: her husband, Jay-Z.

Jay-Z then paid tribute to the city by performing his part of “N****s in Paris,” from 2011's Watch the Throne, his joint album with Ye (fka Kanye West). Avoiding any mention of his controversial ex-collaborator, Hov changed the lyric "Just might let you meet Ye” to “Just might let you meet me."

His appearance marked the first time The Carters had performed alongside one another since the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert in Johannesburg, South Africa, back on December 2, 2018.

The performance was the final show of three nights at the venue, and was attended by rapper Cardi B, former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles.

Watch fan-shot footage below.