In a new trailer for the film, Drake is front and centre, discussing his time playing the character Jimmy Brooks, admitting, "Man, what a wild journey that started."

One of the most anticipated events at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is Degrassi: Whatever It Takes . Premiering on Saturday, September 13, the original documentary based on the iconic Canadian TV series features interviews with many of the former cast members over the years, including the one and only Aubrey "Drake" Graham.

Between the years of 2001 and 2008, Drake appeared in 145 episodes as Jimmy, the wheelchair bound teenager, a role that actually gave Drake the opportunity to launch his music career. Of course, Drake eventually left the show to become the world's biggest rapper, which seems to have worked out for him.

According to the press release, "Degrassi: Whatever It Takes dives into the behind-the-scenes truth of the Degrassi franchise—raw, real, and sometimes troubling—while celebrating the powerful legacy of a show that made teens everywhere feel seen.

"Whatever It Takes celebrates the groundbreaking legacy of Degrassi, a fearless teen drama that tackled taboo topics and changed TV forever, while uncovering the behind-the-scenes tensions and personal sacrifices that shaped Canada’s most iconic franchise."

In addition to Drake, the doc also includes interviews with creator Linda Schuyler, executive producer Stephen Stohn, superfan filmmaker Kevin Smith, and cast of the Degrassi universe, including Dayo Ade, Stefan Brogren, Amanda and Maureen Deiseach, Aubrey Drake Graham, Shenae Grimes-Beech, Jake Epstein, Shane Kippel, Miriam McDonald, Stacie Mistysyn, Melinda Shankar, Amanda Stepto , Jordan Todosey and more.

More information about the film and TIFF can be found here.

Watch the trailer below.