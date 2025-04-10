Interviewing all of the party leaders before an election is a tradition for Nardwuar, in addition to attempting to get them to also do the Hip Flip with him.

Election szn is in full swing here in Canada, and both Liberal leader/Prime Minister Mark Carney and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh are busy working on the campaign trail. Apparently so is Nardwuar the Human Serviette, who posted separate interviews with both candidates when each of them paid a visit to his HQ in Vancouver, British Columbia.

With Carney, Nardwuar discusses the PM's hockey past as an amateur goaltender, gifting him a rare 7" by King Richard's Army, a tribute to former Vancouver Canucks goalie Richard Brodeur.

Nardwuar also grills the Prime Minister about his love for Toronto frat-rockers Down With Webster, whose song "Time to Win" Carney has played at his rallies, and his love for punk legends The Clash and the "very talented" Charli XCX.

Jagmeet Singh is no stranger to linking up with Nardwuar. The two previously spoke back in 2019 and 2021, and based on their most recent interview, the two have definitely built a strong bond. Singh immediately shares with Nardwuar that one of the things he looks forward to most leading up to a federal election is getting to spend time with the music journalist.

The two discuss Singh's long-standing admiration for K'naan, records released by farmers and union workers, the greats of Canadian hip-hop, and the importance of pressing records in Canada.

Spoiler alert: both candidates attempted the Hip Flip.

As of this moment, Nardwuar has yet to speak with PC leader Pierre Poilievre, but you know he's trying his damndest to secure that Hip Flip.

Watch both interviews below.

