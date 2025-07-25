Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt walked on stage during the band's performance of frontman Marcus Mumford's "Ted Lasso Theme."

Stars of Ted Lasso surprised fans at Mumford & Sons' concert in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday night (July 24), joining the band on stage to sing the hit TV show's theme song.

Sudeikis joined the band on kickdrum and Hunt provided backing vocals, while Waddingham and Temple jumped and danced around.

The cast are currently in Kansas City filming the fourth season of Ted Lasso. In the official synopsis, "Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."

After the song finished, Sudeikis - who calls Kansas City home - gave a shout out to his hometown and thanked the band.

Watch a clip below.