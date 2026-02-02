Set for release on April 24, the film is directed by Antoine Fuqua ( Training Day , The Equalizer ) and stars the King of Pop's real life nephew, Jaafar Jackson , in the lead role.

The all-star cast includes Miles Teller as Michael’s attorney and lawyer John Branca, Colman Domingo as his father Joe, Nia Long as his mother Katherine, Jessica Sula as his sister LaToya, Larenz Tate as Motown Records' Berry Gordy, Laura Harrier as producer Suzanne de Passe, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, and Juliano Valdi as young Michael.

Michael was penned by screenwriter John Logan (Gladiator) and produced by Graham King, who brought Freddie Mercury's life to the big screen with the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody. This reunites Logan and King, who worked together on Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.

According to the synopsis, "Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins."

Michael is now scheduled to hit theatres one year after its original release date, which was April 18, 2025.

