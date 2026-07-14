Watch Tom Green Sing ‘Rollin’' With Limp Bizkit At Ottawa Bluesfest

Two of Y2K’s biggest icons came together this past weekend when Canadian comedian Tom Green joined Limp Bizkit on stage to perform their 2000 hit “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)."

During the nu-metal giants’ headlining set on the RBC Stage at the Ottawa Bluesfest on Friday (July 10), frontman Fred Durst invited Green, now a farmer and podcaster in the area, up to perform the song with them.

Decked out in overalls, Green came on stage to a giant meme on the screen featuring a pic of him on his tractor with the caption “TOM GREEN HEARS ROLLIN’.” He quickly shared his love for the band, referenced his old group Organized Rhyme’s Cancon classic “Check the O.R.” and took a trip down memory lane, referencing his old cable access show that was eventually picked up by MTV.

Durst then called out to the crowd, “Homegrown in Ottawa. Let’s hear it for Tom ”Motherf**king Green!"

The band then tore into a raucous rendition of “Rollin’” with Green contributing vocals on the chorus, adding some dance moves, and working as a hypeman.

Afterwards, Green posted pics from backstage, hugging Durst and hanging out with B-Real of Cypress Hill, who were also on the night’s bill.

Check out the clips below.

For more on Limp Bizkit, check out our episode of Encore: The Stories Behind The Songs You Love where we take a look at how “Rollin’" was made.

And don’t forget to check out The Tom Green Farmcast, a funny, reflective, and occasionally absurd new podcast where Tom invites friends like Tony Hawk, deadmau5, Jay Baruchel and more to his farm for a candid chat.