Weezer Announce ‘The Gold Album’

Weezer have announced a new self-titled album nicknamed "The Gold Album," out August 21.

The band’s 20th album album in total (and seventh named after a colour/shade) is sadly not an ABBA tribute album, but according to a press release it "plays to Weezer’s eternal strengths and feels like one of those ‘imagined greatest hits’ of entirely new material."

Weezer wrote the album in Orange County, “just four guys in a room, creating together” and recorded it with producers Klas Ahlund (The Weeknd, Charli XCX) and Kenneth Blume (fka Kenny Beats).

According to Blume, he wanted the band to make “the most violent Weezer album ever,” pushing the production to the “‘rock band in a room’ feeling: no grid, no click track, no pitch correction.”

Today (June 3) Weezer dropped the first single, “We Might As Well Be Strangers,” featuring a duet between Rivers Cuomo and Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman. Watch the video below.

Weezer will no doubt showcase some of their new material this summer during Weezer: The Gathering, a 32-city North American arena tour with special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups.