Weezer are celebrating their 34th anniversary by reissuing their "colour" albums on the appropriate coloured vinyl, including a special box set with all sorts of goodies.

While it is currently sold out, a $400 USD limited edition box set including all six LPs, a Weezer backpack, a signed lithograph, a colouring book featuring the "colour" albums, 72 original colourable illustrations, six colour markers, including a magic marker to use on the cover and vinyl jackets to reveal surprises. Watch a video below to see all the cool stuff that comes with it.

Also available is a standard edition of the box set, minus the backpack and lithograph, for a more affordable $250 USD. At the Weezer store, you can also buy the marker set and colouring flipbook separately if you just want those.

As with every Valentine's Day, tomorrow (February 14) is the official "Weezerversary" or National Weezer Day, where they often release special merch. They also left a message for fans, writing, "Weezer will shine again soon, way more =w= is coming in 2026."