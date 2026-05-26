Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Uploaded Covers of OutKast, Radiohead, Post Malone, Nirvana & More To His YouTube Channel

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Rivers Cuomo of Weezer attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has surprised fans by uploading a number of cover versions of songs to his YouTube channel.

In a private video playlist titled “randum cuverz,” the 55-year-old rocker included 16 demo versions of covers he recorded between the years of 2018 and 2019.

Notable covers include a brief, yet vulnerable version of Radiohead’s “Creep,” a bouncy, acoustic rendition of OutKast’s “Hey Ya,” an adorable take on Whitney Houston’s “Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," a spirited run-through of Post Malone’s “Congratulations,” just the chorus of Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road“ and a couple of songs from Nirvana’s Nevermind: “Drain You” and “Lithium.”

Other recordings include rough sketches of songs he later officially released with Weezer, like the Teal Album‘s Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” from 2019 and “Enter Sandman” that was part of the 2021 Metallica Blacklist compilation.

Cuomo has yet to publicly acknowledge the collection, but we think he meant to make it public.

Stream “randum cuverz” below.