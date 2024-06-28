Measuring the success of a song has changed over time, so the Junos blog divided the achievements by best-selling singles, both physical and digital, and the streaming equivalent.

It's Canada Day this long weekend, and to commemorate the occasion the Juno Awards has compiled a list of the biggest Canadian singles of all-time.

Topping all physical releases with 18 million units sold is Céline Dion's mammoth 1997 hit "My Heart Will Go On," taken from the soundtrack of James Cameron's Oscar-winning blockbuster, Titanic. In second place was another movie hit, Bryan Adams' “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,” with 15 million sales, followed by Paul Anka's 1957 hit "Diana" with 10 million.

With 32.5 million sales, Drake and Rihanna's 2016 collaboration "Work" topped all digital sales. Carly Rae Jepsen's 2011 breakout single “Call Me Maybe” earned the runner-up spot with 18 million sales, just ahead of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's 2019 duet “Senorita” with 16.1 million sales.

Switch over to streaming numbers, Spotify's most streamed song ever, The Weekend's 2019 banger “Blinding Lights,” reigns supreme with 5.31 billion streams. The Toronto singer also had the second most-streamed song with 2020's “Save Your Tears” (including Ariana Grande) with 4.6 billion streams. "Stay," Justin Bieber's 2021 collab with The Kid LAROI, comes in third with 3.81 billion streams.

